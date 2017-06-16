DirecTV Now offering free Roku Premiere to new subscribers

In an effort to lure new customers to its cord-cutting DirectTV Now streaming video service, AT&T is throwing in a Roku streaming box.

The Roku Premiere normally costs around $70.

In the past, AT&T, which owns DirecTV, has offered incentives to get people to subscribe to its DirectTV Now streaming video service. There's been the free Apple TV and free-year-of-HBO offers. Now it's hoping to entice new customers with a free 4K-capable Roku Premiere media streaming box, a $70 value.

Like Sling TV and PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now offers a slate of channels for a monthly fee that you can stream over the Internet. DirectTV's prices start at $35 for 60 "live" channels and folks who've ponied up for AT&T's Unlimited Plus wireless plan can get a package for as little as $10 a month.

You can read CNET's full reviews of both the DirecTV Now service and Roku Premiere box if you you're looking for a more in depth dive into both products.

