It took a little more than a year for AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming video service to cross 1 million customers.

The Dallas telecommunications provider said on Tuesday that more than 1 million consumers have subscribed to its service, which offers a mix of live television channels and on-demand content over the internet to your phone, tablet or TV box like a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

The figure marks solid progress for the upstart service. The service still lags behind Sling TV, which Comscore said in June had more than 2 million customers. DirecTV Now launched last November, while Sling TV launched in February of 2015.

"This milestone is an incredible testament to the thousands of hours many people spent working to bring this product online and continually improving it during the past year," said David Christopher, president of AT&T Entertainment Group, in a statement.

DirecTV Now is a critical component of AT&T's strategy to transform from a company simply offering internet and wireless service to one creating the distributing your favorite entertainment. After gobbling up satellite TV provider DirecTV, AT&T is fighting the Justice Department for the right to complete its acquisition of Time Warner, home to "Harry Potter" and "Batman."

AT&T teased further improvements to the service, including a digital video recorder in the cloud, more concurrent streams and the ability to download shows and 4K and HD video.