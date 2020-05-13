Director David Lynch's daily surreal LA weather reports return

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If going outside during a pandemic seems daunting, leave it to Twin Peaks director David Lynch to tell you the current weather conditions, at least in Los Angeles.

In a new series of YouTube videos, Lynch posts daily weather reports from inside his office. The interior feels a lot like an office his Twin Peaks character FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole would be sitting in while going over murder suspect files.

"Good morning! It's May 13, 2020, and it's a Wednesday," Lynch said in his YouTube video posted on Wednesday. "Here in LA, a beautiful sunny morning, very still. One or two little clouds floating by; 59 degrees Fahrenheit, 15 Celsius. Have a great day."

Sometimes the video seems hazy, while other videos have an unusual blue hue to them. It makes one wonder if his office has it's own weird lighting or perhaps Lynch is just having fun adding filters to the videos in post production.

Lynch started his new daily weather reports on his YouTube channel called David Lynch Theater on May 11, but this isn't his first foray into weather forecasting.

Back in 2008, Lynch gave daily weather reports on his website at the time. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Lynch's 2020 weather report videos are filmed in the same room as his videos from 2008. Even the objects in his office such as the wall mounted phone and his wooden desk drawers are still the same.

While it's fun for a Twin Peaks super-fan like myself to see Lynch bring back his unusual weather reports, I'm hoping that this is the start of more unusual videos from the eccentric director.

In January, Lynch debuted a short black-and-white film on Netflix called What Did Jack Do? In it, Lynch played a homicide detective questioning a murder suspect who happened to be a talking monkey.

In 2018, Lynch co-wrote and directed Twin Peaks: The Return on Showtime. The recent Showtime series was a continuation of the creepy murder story from his popular Twin Peaks TV show and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me movie from the early 1990s.

Lynch is also best known for his surrealist movies Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Lost Highway, Wild at Heart, Inland Empire, Eraserhead, The Elephant Man and the original Dune movie.

Even though Lynch hasn't directed a full-length feature film in 13 years, here's hoping we see more creative videos and short films from him in the future on YouTube, Netflix and other streaming sites. Meanwhile, I'll be happily watching him describe clouds and more in his daily weather reports.