Diplo, Dropkick Murphys stream concerts to slow coronavirus spread, report says

Even the Metropolitan Opera is getting in on it.

The Dropkick Murphys will stream their St. Patrick's Day show on social media.

 Roberto Finizio / Contributor/ Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancellation of large gatherings like NCAA's March Madness and concerts. 

The Dropkick Murphys, a band known for Celtic punk, announced it will still play its 25th annual St. Patrick's day show. The group plans to stream the show live, and for free, without an audience. The show will be available on the band's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook channels at 7 pm E.T. on Tuesday.  

More artists are still trying to provide experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. Diplo, a popular DJ, reportedly said he will host nightly music streams.  In addition, the Metropolitan Opera will show Nightly Met Opera Streams, according to OperaWire