Dino debunking and Blue Origin videos take off on YouTube

Every week I browse YouTube for the latest trending videos. There are always hidden gems that you would otherwise miss on Google's massive video site.

I tend to stay away from music, sports or politics videos unless there's something really interesting going on. But if there's ever a cool tech angle, I don't discriminate. Here are the videos I found this week that you should check out.

To start, I had no idea that braille was initially invented during the Napoleonic wars. According to this TED-Ed video, it was used to send war plans that could be read without a candle that might alert the enemy.

Next, this cool animation demonstrates Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket as it lifts off and flies into orbit. It's expected to make it's first test launch sometime before 2020.

In this one, Vsauce3 talks with Neil deGrasse Tyson about the concept of time, time travel, Jim particles and other cool interesting stuff.

Finally, dinosaurs had feathers? Velociraptors were only as big as a mid-sized dog? Life Noggin, a weekly animated educational series, shows how some new information makes scientists believe dinosaurs aren't what we thought they were.

