Dine like Deadpool with Marvel Eat the Universe cookbook

When Marvel superheroes aren't battling bad guys on this planet and beyond, they need to eat to keep up their strength; or maybe just bond over some shawarma after a big battle.

Now fans can eat food and drink beverages inspired by the superheroes themselves with Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook written by celebrity chef Justin Warner, winner of season 8 of Food Network Star.

Published by Insight Editions, the cookbook includes 60 recipes for tasty dishes inspired by the Marvel movies, comics and TV characters. The cookbook is available for preorder now and goes on sale July 28.

Geeky cooks can follow the step-by-step instructions to create Deadpool's Chimichangitas, Storm's Tournedos of Beef, Dazzler's Pizza Bagels, Phoenix's Hot Chicken and Egg Oyakudon, Nova Space Cop Galaxy Donuts and more.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the recipes included in Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook.

