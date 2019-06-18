Digital video piracy costs the movie and TV industry at least $29 billion, study says

Don Reisinger

Piracy not only affects the US entertainment industry, but also the economy itself says a new government study. The sum of all that pirated content is in the tens of billions and is capping the industry's earning potential while also hurting the economy.

Global digital piracy costs the US film and TV industry at least an estimated $29.2 billion, and as much as $71 billion, annually according to a new study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) on Tuesday. This loss represents a revenue reduction of 11%-24%. The GIPC study also says the 230,000 to 560,000 jobs were lost because of piracy, which in turn resulted in the US GDP taking a hit of $47.5 billion to as much as $115.3 billion in 2017.

"Digital video piracy results in significant losses to the U.S. economy, harming businesses ranging from content production firms to the innovative technology companies that are driving the digital distribution revolution," David Hirschmann, president and CEO of GIPC, said in the study. "While there is no single solution, global collaboration among industries and governments to educate consumers of the dangers of piracy, coupled with the expansion of legal options in cases of infringement, is necessary to curb these negative effects."

The methodology for the study used estimates based on the number of digitally pirated movies and TV episodes, the market value of that content and how much of that content would have been purchased. The biggest culprit of piracy is online streaming that accounts for 80% of pirated content via devices and apps, according to the study.