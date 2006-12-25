Digital pets for the dateless

If music-sharing Zunes are getting off to a slow start in the United States, they may face an even tougher go of it in Japan because of some unlikely competition: a digital pet.

The "Otoizm," which Tokyomango says is like a Tamagotchi but less needy, can beam an infrared signal to find others of its kind nearby and "determines whether you'd be a good match with another based on similar tastes in music."

And if you can't find a new friend that way, Konami's Otoizm will keep you company as it evolves from "petitizm" to older stages the more you listen to music, growing faster depending on your sense of rhythm. Or you could just stay home a rent a movie.