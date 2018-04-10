CNET también está disponible en español.

Did Facebook data scandal affect you? (The 3:59, Ep. 383)

Facebook starts notifying people affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Oregon passes a rule that enforces net neutrality laws, and Verizon talks about ransomware.

Here's what we're talking about in this podcast:

Were you affected by the famed Facebook/Cambridge Analytica...
5:07

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Were you affected by the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal? (The 3:59, Ep. 383)

