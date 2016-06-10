Did AT&T really just get sued for saying 'thanks'?

Companies like AT&T should be careful how the say "thank you"; it could cost them a lawsuit.
Citigroup sued the nation's No. 2 wireless provider on Friday for using the terms "thanks" and "AT&T thanks" in a customer campaign, Reuters reported.
So what's the problem with a little thanks? Apparently, AT&T's use comes too close to Citigroup's own "thankyou" campaign to customers, including those with AT&T-branded credit cards.
Citigroup's beef centers around the thought that the similarly worded thanks will confuse customers, and also that AT&T intentionally infringed Citigroup's legal claims.
"This may come as a surprise to Citigroup, but the law does not allow one company to own the word 'thanks,'" AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook emailed CNET in a statement. "We're going to continue to say thanks to our customers."
Citigroup declined to comment.
