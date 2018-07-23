Did Apple's internal iPhone X repair videos just leak?

When you take your Apple iPhones , iMacs and MacBooks to an Apple Store for repair... are you curious how they get fixed? We may have just gotten a glimpse into that world, proprietary Apple tools and all.

We can't be sure that they're legit -- Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment -- but Motherboard's sources report that they're the real deal, and they most certainly include exacting, purpose-built calibration and disassembly tools the likes of which we've (almost) never seen before.

Assuming so, you can thank YouTuber Arman Haji for uploading 11 such videos covering the iPhone X, iMac Pro, iPhone 8 and a recent MacBook Pro as well.

Until or unless the videos disappear from YouTube, anyhow.