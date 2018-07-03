Did Amazon just nix its 20 percent Prime discount for remastered games?

Square Enix

It's an open secret among deal-hunting gamers: Amazon is often the best place to buy new games. Not because of Amazon Prime's free two-day shipping, but because Prime members can preorder practically any game for 20 percent off the sticker price before it comes out.

But apparently, that Prime discount may not apply to remade, remastered or re-released games anymore. That's according to an update to Amazon's terms-and-conditions page, as spotted by Reddit and others.

See rule No. 6 below:

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Note that we're not exactly sure when the page was updated -- though the Internet Archive definitely shows it didn't exclude remakes and remasters as of last March.

Also, some game remakes are still showing the discounted prices. Here's what Amazon shows me when I click on the remake for Resident Evil 2:

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

But let's face it -- if Amazon does get rid of these deals, you're still going to buy the Final Fantasy VII Remake. (Insert other nostalgia bucket here.) A few bills either way won't change your mind.

And since Best Buy recently shut down its rival Gamers Club Unlocked discount program, it's not going to be as easy for customers to find that 20 percent discount somewhere else.

BTW, Amazon used to offer the discount for games purchased within the first two weeks, but it appears to have changed that policy last August:

Just checked a few latest releases, looks like no more 20% off Prime discount on games released within 2 weeks. Discount only for preorders https://t.co/Mj9GP0cXRq — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 16, 2017

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.