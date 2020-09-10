Sunset Boulevard

Diana Rigg, the award-winning star of stage and screen with a lifetime of memorable roles behind her, has died aged 82. The grand dame of British television and theater beguiled successive generations of fans in The Avengers, James Bond and Game of Thrones.

Fondly remembered as dashing superspy Emma Peel in classic 1960s adventure The Avengers (long before the Marvel movies, obviously), Rigg more recently won multiple Emmy nominations as Queen of Thorns Olenna Tyrell in HBO's fantasy smash Game of Thrones.

Enlarge Image HBO

In the 1969 Bond film film On Her Majesty's Secret Service Rigg played Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, also known as 007's wife Tracey. Perhaps that says it all: only Diana Rigg could tame James Bond.

Born Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg in Yorkshire, she was partly raised in India before joining the famous London drama school RADA in 1955. She was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the early 1960s, embarking on a a lifetime of stage theater work in the West End and on Broadway, earning her multiple Tony and Olivier nominations. In the 1990s she won a Tony for the title role in ancient Greek tragedy Medea, and an Emmy for a TV adaptation of Rebecca.

Bettmann

On the lighter side of things, Rigg also starred in The Great Muppet Caper and an episode of Doctor Who alongside her daughter, Rachael Stirling. In 1973 Rigg even starred in a short-lived NBC sitcom called Diana.

Rigg's final appearance will be seen in psychological horror Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright, set to be released in April 2021.