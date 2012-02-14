Dialed In #210: We kinda heart the Samsung Galaxy Note (podcast)

Now Playing: Watch this: Dialed In #210: We kinda heart the Samsung Galaxy Note

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time to share a little love.

There's some of that for the top two phones we reviewed this past week: the keyboard-crazy Motorola Droid 4 for Verizon and AT&T's gigantic Samsung Galaxy Note. But just because Cupid's in the area doesn't mean he's shot the Scrooge in us, too. We still have plenty of quibbles--especially when it comes to carriers like AT&T and Sprint that are raising the price of upgrade fees when customers buy a new phone. All that plus more (and cupcakes!) on this week's episode of Dialed In.

Podcast Your browser does not support the audio element.

All about the jumbo Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note full review

Samsung Galaxy Note pocket test: 'The wrong type of bulge' (video)

Pink Samsung Galaxy Note en route, looking rosy

A pox on your upgrade fees

Down with upgrade fees

Sprint 'Upgrade Now' program to offer prorated fees

Quick hits

Will the PlayStation Vita OS land on smartphones, tablets?

HTC further details Ice Cream Sandwich for select devices

Apple will reportedly unveil iPad 3 in early March

Justice Department set to OK Google-Motorola deal, WSJ says

Sprint gets the Nextel monkey off its back

LG goes big with 5-inch Optimus Vu