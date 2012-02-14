Dialed In #210: We kinda heart the Samsung Galaxy Note (podcast)

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time to share a little love.
There's some of that for the top two phones we reviewed this past week: the keyboard-crazy Motorola Droid 4 for Verizon and AT&T's gigantic Samsung Galaxy Note. But just because Cupid's in the area doesn't mean he's shot the Scrooge in us, too. We still have plenty of quibbles--especially when it comes to carriers like AT&T and Sprint that are raising the price of upgrade fees when customers buy a new phone. All that plus more (and cupcakes!) on this week's episode of Dialed In.
Podcast
All about the jumbo Samsung Galaxy Note
Samsung Galaxy Note full review
Samsung Galaxy Note pocket test: 'The wrong type of bulge' (video)
Pink Samsung Galaxy Note en route, looking rosy
A pox on your upgrade fees
Down with upgrade fees
Sprint 'Upgrade Now' program to offer prorated fees
Quick hits
Will the PlayStation Vita OS land on smartphones, tablets?
HTC further details Ice Cream Sandwich for select devices
Apple will reportedly unveil iPad 3 in early March
Justice Department set to OK Google-Motorola deal, WSJ says
Sprint gets the Nextel monkey off its back
LG goes big with 5-inch Optimus Vu
Reviews
LG Marquee (Boost Mobile)
BlackBerry Curve 9370 (Verizon)
Samsung SPH-M370 (Sprint)
Jabra Supreme Bluetooth headset
