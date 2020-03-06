Dial up the audio in your home theater with the $269 Vizio SB36312 soundbar and subwoofer

Vizio

Getting great audio at home is a lot easier (and less expensive) than it used to be. Thanks to Dolby Atmos, modern home audio systems can replicate the cinema sound system experience better than ever, and Atmos is finding its way into ever more affordable speaker systems. Vizio's SB36312 is just such a package. Armed with a pair of upward-firing speakers that bounce Atmos effects off your ceiling, five full-range drivers, and a very thin wireless subwoofer that's small enough to fit under the sofa, this system earned great marks in our hands-on CNET review. Right now, you can get the at Amazon, which is 36% off the regular price of $418.

To see why we like this system so much, you can read the CNET review of the Vizio SB36512-F6, a system that's identical to the SB36312 except that it also includes a pair of tuned surround speakers. I'll always recommend building a home theater system with surround speakers when possible, though there are always going to be rooms that simply can't accommodate rear speakers. If that's your media room, then this SB36312 two-piece system is going to deliver superb positional sound with a virtually invisible footprint (and on a respectably small budget).

This isn't the lowest price we've seen for this speaker system; that would be $250. Should Amazon happen to sell out at this price, right now you can also grab the Vizio SB36312 soundbar from Best Buy for $270.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos One is the best sounding smart speaker you can...