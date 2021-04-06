Diablo II: Resurrected is here, but you can't play it yet

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo II: Resurrected was a "surprise" announcement at this year's Blizzcon back in February. Fans of the popular dungeon crawler released back in 2000 will have a chance to play the revamped version this Friday.

The Diablo II: Resurrected Technical Alpha test for PC starts Friday at 7 a.m. PT according to an announcement from developer Blizzard. To participate, players will need to opt-in at the game's official website using their Battle.net info. A limited number will be chosen at random for the alpha test that ends on Monday, April 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

This Technical Alpha test will only focus on the Diablo II: Resurrected single-player campaign. Players will have access to three of seven classes: the Barbarian, the Amazon and the Sorceress. There are only two acts of the campaign available but no level caps, so participants can level up their characters as much as they want.

Diablo II: Resurrected is an upgraded version of the popular dungeon crawler game with 4K resolution, 3D visuals instead of 2D sprites, 27 minutes of rebuilt cinematic, improved sound and other quality-of-life enhancements. It's coming later this year, first on PC then on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and the Nintendo Switch.