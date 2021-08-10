Diablo II: Resurrected betas kick off starting Friday

Activision Blizzard

Diablo II: Resurrected, a remake of the original game, is set for release in September and is still being worked on by the development team at Blizzard. But fans of the series will get a chance to see how the game looks so far during an early access test and open beta weekend.

On Tuesday, Blizzard said the Diablo II: Resurrected early access test will start Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) for those who preordered the game on Windows, Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. The test is scheduled to end on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. On the following weekend, of Aug. 20, there'll be an open beta that's available to anyone on the previously listed consoles. The open beta is set to last until Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Players who participate in either weekend will be able to play the remake's first two acts and have access to five of the seven classes: the Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid and Paladin. The Assassin and Necromancer won't make an appearance until the game officially releases, on Sept. 23.

Activision Blizzard came under fire last month after California filed a lawsuit against the company over several allegations of workplace discrimination and harassment. Following the lawsuit, J. Allen Brack resigned as the president of Blizzard, along with the company's top human resources executive.