DHS reveals some Medtronic heart defibrillators are vulnerable to hacking

The Department of Homeland Security warned on Thursday that 20 Medtronic products are vulnerable to short-range hacking.
Many of the highlighted products are heart defibrillators -- an attacker could alter the settings of someone's device by manipulating its radio link to control devices, the warning said.
Medtronic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
