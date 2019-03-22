CNET también está disponible en español.

DHS reveals some Medtronic heart defibrillators are vulnerable to hacking

Attacker could mess with the settings of defibrillators, the warning noted.

Medtronic Medical equipment company logo seen displayed on a

The US government issued a warning about some Medtronic products.

 Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security warned on Thursday that 20 Medtronic products are vulnerable to short-range hacking.

Many of the highlighted products are heart defibrillators -- an attacker could alter the settings of someone's device by manipulating its radio link to control devices, the warning said.

Medtronic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

