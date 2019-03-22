DHS reveals some Medtronic heart defibrillators are vulnerable to hacking

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security warned on Thursday that 20 Medtronic products are vulnerable to short-range hacking.

Many of the highlighted products are heart defibrillators -- an attacker could alter the settings of someone's device by manipulating its radio link to control devices, the warning said.

Medtronic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.