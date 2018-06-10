CNET screenshot

Capcom revealed the first look at the much-anticipated, much-rumored new entry in the Devil May Cry franchise, Devil May Cry 5. The series has been dormant for a decade, outside of a reboot/offshoot that got a muted response from diehard fans. But at Microsoft's E3 2018 event, Nero and Dante made a triumphant, and predictably ridiculous, return to the spotlight.

Longtime game director Hideaki Itsuno is making a return to the series, in what's part of a clear effort from Capcom to reinvigorate the franchise that has excited action fans since the Playstation 2.

"We think we've made something that feels better than any action game we've ever created," Devil May Cry producer Matt Walker said on the Microsoft stage after the trailer reveal.

So without further delay, here's your first look at Devil May Cry 5.

Devil May Cry 5 is slated for release on Xbox One in Spring 2019, with other platforms still unknown.

This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.

