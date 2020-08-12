Enlarge Image Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA

An environmental disaster is unfolding along the coast of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. The island nation is home to rare wildlife and plants, but the wreck of the MV Wakashio carrier in late July is already killing off sea life after tons of fuel spilled into the water.

A Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite image from Aug. 11 gives a sobering overview of the spill. The ship is visible, as are areas of oil spreading as seen in black lines against the blue water.

Satellites play a role in monitoring environmental disasters like this one. "The [Copernicus Sentinel] mission's frequent revisits over the same area and high spatial resolution allow changes in water bodies to be closely monitored," said the European Space Agency in a release.

Satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies has also been watching the disaster unfold. A new set of images from Aug. 12 show closer views of the Japanese-owned ship where it ran aground.

"A massive clean-up operation has been launched from the shore since oil began leaking," Maxar tweeted on Wednesday.

New #satellite images taken today, August 12, 2020, of the Japanese-owned ship, MV #Wakashio, that ran aground at Pointe d'Esny, #Mauritius in late July. A massive clean-up operation has been launched from the shore since oil began leaking. #MauritiusOilSpill pic.twitter.com/V6D0F8t5Sr — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 12, 2020

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth gave an update on clean-up efforts on Tuesday. Workers have deployed booms to contain the oil, while skimmers and on-shore trucks equipped with pumps are removing fuel from the water. The ship's tanks have been drained of remaining oil, but there is still concern the vessel could break apart.

The Mauritian Wildlife Foundation has been evacuating animals and plants from impacted areas. The work of mitigating the spill has now turned into an international effort and ESA's satellite eyes above will continue to track the disaster.