Deuces Dominate on Feb. 22, 2022: 2/22/22 Is Also a TWOs-day

Today is just too, too much when it comes to twos. It's Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22. And if that's not enough, it's also a TWOs-day.

For fans of numbers, today is the dessert for a month that's already been filled with tons of twos. The second day of the month was 2/2/22 and now we get a fifth two plus that bonus day of the week.

With so many twos on the mind, people are seeing even more of the celebrated second numeral.

For example, Denver TV journalist Kyle Clark noticed the temperature registering very few Fahrenheit this morning.

In case you're wondering if twos are actually more abundant in the universe today through some sort of cosmic energetic phenomenon or something, well... I don't know and I'm not sure there's any way to know.

That said, it's likely that us humans will be seeing more twos today when we've got them on the mind, due to a sort of cognitive bias known as "frequency illusion" or the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon. The basic idea is that when our attention is drawn to a concept, we tend to notice it more in the world, which can lead to the illusion that something is occurring more often than it really is.

Put another way, it's likely we'll also see plenty of twos next month, but they probably won't even register on our respective cognitive radars.

That said, it does seem that the more twos we see, the better. For example, I'd much prefer the 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit) meteorologist Scott Duncan noticed that one city in Spain reached today:

22°C at 2:22:22 on 22/2/22 in Andújar, Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/6hVajRqGyM — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 22, 2022

In case it does turn out that some sort of undiscovered numerological physics really makes dates like this something special, let's all agree to get together two centuries from now on Feb. 22, 2222. It's a Saturday, so it should be a nice opportunity to see if the two in Tuesday actually counts for any extra number magic.