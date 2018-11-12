CNET también está disponible en español.

Detective Pikachu trailer turns Ryan Reynolds into a Pokemon

It's our first look at a bizarre live-action Pokemon world.

The Pokemon fever dream of a live-action movie where Pikachu is a detective voiced by Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds is coming true. 

Warner Bros. Pictures posted the first trailer for Detective Pikachu on Monday, and it's full of cute, fiery and mischievous monsters. 

Justice Smith also stars as Tim Goodman, a young man in search of his missing father. He teams up with the fuzzy yellow Pokemon, a "hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth," for the investigation. 

Pokemon and Ryan Reynolds

Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game

"I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn't think it'd be this soon," Reynolds tweeted when sharing the trailer. He's referring to the conundrum that most people can only hear Pikachu saying "pika pika" when he tries to speak. 

The Detective Pikachu trailer gives us our first glimpse into a live-action universe where Pokemon and humans live together. Pokemon fans will be able to spot a laundry list of the famous monsters in the footage. The movie is due in theaters in May 2019.

