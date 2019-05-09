Detective Pikachu, Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home -- all your must-see trailers

Want a taste of the most exciting movies this year? Here's your one-stop-blockbuster-shop for the hottest trailers, giving you a taste of Detective Pikachu, Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home and many more.

First, Avengers: Endgame has been out for two weeks now. But we loved the trailers, so...

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel released multiple trailers for Avengers: Endgame before the movie's April release. Could Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man save the day after Avengers: Infinity War?

Here's an earlier Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Marvel also dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl.

Detective Pikachu

This Pokemon spin-off looks pretty wild. Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the little yellow sleuth.

Toy Story 4

Woody faces a tough choice as he goes on adventure with new friend Forky.

Buzz and the gang of playthings are back too.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man returns, with some spoilers if you haven't seen Avengers: Endgame yet.

Hobbs & Shaw

Best of frenemies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham get into Fast and Furious spin-off action in Hobbs & Shaw.

The Dead Don't Die

An all-star cast joins indie superstar Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie.

John Wick 3

Keanu Reeves returns for more epic bullet-strewn action.

Men in Black International

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle aliens in this belated reboot.

Aladdin

Another Disney reboot -- and this time Will Smith is the genie.

The Lion King

And another Disney reboot for 2019.

Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman is an astonished astronaut in this space trip from TV writer and director Noah Hawley.

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor take flight in DC's super-anti-hero movie expected in 2020.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino returns with an all-star cast and his take on the killing of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson's murderous cult.

Gemini Man

It's Will Smith vs. Will Smith in this mind-bending action story from Ang Lee.

The Addams Family

Spooky, kooky, altogether ooky: It's a new animated version of the creepy clan, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Bette Midler.

Rim of the World

Four misfit campers face an alien invasion in this Netflix movie.

Stuber

Kumail Nanjiani is Uber driver Stu, who quickly regrets picking up Dave Bautista in this five-star action comedy.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Your childhood faves team up to take on the bad guys in this animated adaptation of a recent crossover comic. Cowabunga!

Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon

ET comes to the farmyard in Aardman's new wooly adventure.

Apollo 11

A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the mission to the moon.

Child's Play

The demonic doll is rebooted in this horror movie starring Aubrey Plaza.

His Dark Materials



Based on Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy of novels, a new TV adaptation of His Dark Materials stars Logan's Dafne Keen with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Frozen 2

The storm rages on in Disney's sequel.

Crawl

Gator move on with this horror film in which flood victims find the rising waters are the least of their problems.

The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Nicholas Hoult star in this true story of the earliest days of electricity.

My Spy

CIA agent Dave Bautista comes over a bit Kindergarten Cop in My Spy.

Captain Marvel

"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Brie Larson is Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, Top Gun fighter pilot and sci-fi superhero.

This was the first trailer.

Then there's this Super Bowl trailer.

Shazam!

DC's hero with the heart of a kid looks like a fun ride in Shazam!

Us

Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out, Us promises more mind-bending horror.

Here's the Super Bowl trailer...

Dumbo

Tim Burton reinvents the childrens' classic for a new generation.

Pet Sematary

Another Steven King adaptation brings the horror.

Tolkien

Nicholas Hoult is JRR Tolkien, the author of the Lord of the Rings books.

