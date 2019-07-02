Pokemon-filled Detective Pikachu pop-up coming to Comic-Con

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Pokemon fans at San Diego Comic-Con will have the opportunity to walk through an immersive pop-up of Ryme City from the film Detective Pikachu.

The walkthrough will feature "Instagrammable moments including the neon cityscape, Ryme City marketplace, film prop displays, and an infinity room," according to an announcement Tuesday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes and take pictures with characters from the movie, which will be available digitally in the US on platforms including Google Play and Apple TV on July 23. It'll be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the US on Aug. 6.

The Detective Pikachu event will take place from July 17 to 21 outside the Omni Hotel.