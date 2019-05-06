Detective Pikachu event coming to Pokemon Go

Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

Detective Pikachu opens worldwide on May 10, and to get Pokemon fans outside and walking again, an event based on the movie is about to start in Pokemon Go.

An update on the Pokemon Go website posted on Monday says the Detective Pikachu-themed event will start on May 7 at 1 p.m. PT and will include:

Increased encounters with Pokemon featured in the movie

Raids featuring certain Pokemon from the movie

Double XP for catching Pokemon

Detective Pikachu avatar items

Themed Special Research

A Detective Pikachu that will photobomb you and possibly captured

The Detective Pikachu Pokemon Go event is only for a limited time. Festivities will end on May 17 at 1 p.m. PT.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.