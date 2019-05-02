Google's Detective Pikachu Playmoji bring Pokemon to life on your phone

Google

Ahead of the new live-action Pokemon movie release on May 10, Google released a Pokemon Detective Pikachu Playmoji pack in Playground for the film on Thursday. Now you can interact with Charizard, Jigglypuff, Mr. Mime and Detective Pikachu himself with your phone's camera. The pack is compatible with Pixel phones and select Motorola and LG devices.

"All you have to do is point your camera and drop one of the Playmoji (or all four) into a scene to bring them to life in your photos and videos," Google said in a blog post.

Playground uses ARCore's motion tracking to better understand the real world and light. This will make it look like the Pokemon are really there in front of you.

"You can even take a selfie with Detective Pikachu and share a smile as he reacts to your facial expressions in real time via machine learning," Google said.

Google and Marvel partnered up in April to bring members of the the Avengers team as AR stickers to Pixel devices. Some of the characters included Captain America, Nebula, Black Widow, Iron Man and the Hulk.

Google I/O, the company's annual developer's conference kicks off on May 7 and has hinted that "something big" is going to happen to the Pixel universe then.

