Detachable tablet market hits 6.5 million units worldwide

The number of tablet sales has picked up globally, according to analyst firm IDC.

The number of detachable tablets sold reportedly grew to 6.5 million worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is the tablet variety that connects to detachable keyboards and is used in hybrid computers.The figure factors into an overall a 1.6 percent growth rate over 2017. But it's a big drop compared to the 24 percent year-over-year growth number in 2016.

Hybrid sales are still dwarfed by the market for traditional slate-style tablets. IDC pegs the number for these products at 43.1 million units over the same fourth quarter period. The total number of slate tablets that moved into the field in 2017 hit a staggering 141.7 million.