Destiny 2 on PC will be exclusive to Blizzard's Battle.net

Bungie

Hold back the Horde, because Bungie's PC version of its upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) game Destiny 2 will be exclusively running on Blizzard's Battle.net gaming service.

Alongside Blizzard's own World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Starcraft II, Diablo III, Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm, Destiny 2 will be the first non-Blizzard game to be available on the service, and it will be exclusive, so don't expect to see it appear on Valve's Steam service anytime soon.

The sequel to 2014's hugely popular Destiny, from Halo creator Bungie and publisher Activision Blizzard, the PC version of Destiny 2 promises 4K support and custom key mapping for gamers. The announcement was made in a livestream event earlier today, and will give Destiny 2 players access to all of Blizzard's Battle.net social functionality as well as stream live gameplay to Facebook.

While console versions of the game will be released on September 8, there's no word yet on when it will be available on PC.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.