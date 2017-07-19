'Despacito' is now the most streamed song of all time

YouTube

It's official: The world has listened to "Despacito" more times than any other song online.

You might've heard the song from a car passing by or a loud neighbor, or you could be one of the people who've listened to the songs 4.6 billion times. If you're not sure how it goes, here's a refresher:

If you played it, you just contributed another play to the most streamed song of all time. The track by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber (on the remix), came out in January, and quickly rose as an infectious earworm taking the world by storm.

Universal Music Group announced that "Despacito" broke the record on Wednesday morning.

"Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet," Fonsi said in a statement.

The record previously belonged to Bieber's "Sorry," which had 4.38 billion streams. More than half of the streams for "Despacito" came from plays on YouTube, where it's also climbing the charts as the fourth most viewed video of all time.

Daddy Yankee predicted this would happen less than a week ago at the Latin Alternative Music conference.