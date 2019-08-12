Desktop deal: Save $150 on Apple's latest Mac Mini

Sarah Tew/CNET

There are a number of MacBook deals going on right now for both current and previous models, including a sweet $200 discount for last year's MacBook Air at B&H. If your current MacBook doesn't need to be replaced and you're looking to pick up a space-saving Apple desktop instead, B&H also has a good deal on one particular configuration of Apple's current Mac Mini.

Elsewhere, you can save on a twin pack of Ecobee4 smart thermostats and a cool camera that will let you capture 360-degree video with your iPhone or Android phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET The baseline Mac Mini configuration serves up an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It costs $799 from Apple but can be found for $719 at Amazon and B&H. What you won't find from Amazon is this baseline Mac Mini config with the 256GB SSD upgrade. In order to get the 256GB SSD, Amazon forces you to spring for the Core i5-based model, which will set you back $1,029 at Amazon or $1,099 from Apple. B&H has the Core i3-based model with 8GB of memory and the 256GB SSD for $849. That same configuration costs $999 from Apple. A 256GB SSD still doesn't offer much capacity for a desktop computer, but you can take your $150 in savings and put them toward an external drive. Read Apple Mac Mini review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ecobee4 is a smart thermostat and an Amazon speaker. It has a touchscreen display, a remote temperature and proximity sensor, intuitive mobile and web apps and integrations with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT. If you have a house with two zones, Home Depot's Ecobee4 twin-pack deal is worth checking out. A single Ecobee4 thermostat costs $180 at Amazon, so you can save $60 by doubling up with Home Depot's bundle. Read Ecobee4 review

Rylo This palm-size dual-lens camera developed by former Apple and Instagram engineers can capture 4K-resolution 360-degree video and photos. And it makes it easy to edit and share what you shoot, which is where other spherical cameras fall short. Just connect the camera to your iPhone or Android phone with the included Micro-USB-to-Lightning cable -- no messing around with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections -- and your phone will recognize the camera and launch the companion app to edit and share your photos and videos. Read more about the Rylo camera

