Politics

Department of Justice reportedly preparing Google antitrust investigation

Google's search and other businesses will be investigated, a report says.

google-hq

The US Justice Department is reportedly preparing to investigate Google.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is reportedly preparing to kick off an antitrust investigation of Google.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that the Justice Department is expected to examine Google's search practices, as well as its other businesses.

Citing unnamed sources, WSJ added that while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated Google several years ago, it will this time step aside for the DoJ to conduct the investigation.

It follows reports in Mar. that Google could be facing an investigation over violations of antitrust or consumer protection regulations.

Google and DoJ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come

