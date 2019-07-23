Department of Justice kicks off antitrust review of tech giants

The US Department of Justice has announced an antitrust review of how online platforms achieved market power, and whether they are reducing competition, stifling innovation and harming consumers. The review is targeting tech giants including Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division said their power could lead them to "act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands."
"The Department's review will consider the widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online," the DOJ added. It is seeking feedback on the investigation from the public.
Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
