Department of Justice emails targeted in SolarWinds hack, report says

The SolarWinds hack hit the US Department of Justice, according to a report Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal, making the agency the latest to suffer an intrusion in a far-reaching set of breaches. Hackers were reportedly able to access department emails, and about 3% of email accounts were affected, but classified systems were not accessed.

The hacking effort, which US intelligence agencies said likely originated in Russia on Tuesday, has hit several federal agencies as well as private businesses, all of whom were customers of IT software provider SolarWinds. Russia has denied involvement in the hack. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the FBI, NSA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Security said the federal agencies affected numbered less than ten. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, Treasury, Homeland Security, State, Energy and Defense have all been reportedly caught up in the breach as well, as has the National Institutes of Health.