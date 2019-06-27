Denver and Providence are next two cities to get Verizon 5G

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Verizon is ready to turn on its next two 5G cities.

After announcing in April that Denver and Providence would be among 20 cities to get 5G in 2019, on Thursday the wireless carrier revealed that they in fact are the next two to get the service. Verizon's new network is now live in Denver, with Providence set to be turned on July 1.

The two join Chicago and Minneapolis as Verizon's first mobile 5G cities. The carrier says it will launch 5G in "more than 30 cities" in 2019.

As with the Chicago and Minneapolis launches, however, users shouldn't expect the entirety of the cities to be blanketed with the fast new network.

In Denver, Verizon says its service will initially be "concentrated in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. Coverage can also be found throughout LoDo and around Coors Field." The new network will also be found in "the Central Business District around popular landmarks like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Park, and outside Paramount Theatre" as well as in "areas of Capitol Hill and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center."

In Providence, Verizon will initially have 5G service in "parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, and around landmarks like Brown University (Erickson Athletic Complex, Wriston Quadrangle), Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College."

Users looking to take advantage of the new network will need a new phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G or Motorola's Moto Z4 and Moto Mod, as well as having either the "Above" or "Beyond" unlimited data plan. Similar to its prior 5G launches, Verizon will waive the $10 5G add-on fee for the service for a "limited time" for buyers of one of those new devices.

