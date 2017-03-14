Denon brings multiroom audio to mainstream receivers at last

Denon has announced its 2017 line of S-series receivers that will now feature Heos multiroom at an affordable price point, which should make the company more competitive with Yamaha and Onkyo.

Until now the the least-expensive receiver to feature Heos was the $1,500 AVR-X4300H, but the recent $1,000 Heos AVR heralded changes were afoot. Those heralds are now here: the AVR-S730H and AVR-S930H receivers.

Denon



The $480 AVR-S730H is now the cheapest Denon amplifier to feature Heos -- beating out the dedicated Heos Amp at $500. The S730H is a 7.2-channel receiver which offers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It includes 6 HDMI inputs with 4K HDR compatibility plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The step-up AVR-S930 includes a further two HDMI ports plus one more out, a bump in power and 4K upscaling. It will be available for $580.

Denon's Heos is a multiroom system which offers streaming from Spotify Connect, Pandora, SiriusXM, Amazon Music and Tidal. It also includes hi-res music support to compatible speakers (such as the Heos 1) and other receivers in your home using the Heos app. The system's competition includes the Yamaha MusicCast, Bose Soundtouch, Sonos and Google Chromecast Audio. While Denon was one of the first to announce support for Chromecast, the company later retracted it.

Rounding out the range comes the entry-level Denon AVR-S530BT ($280) which doesn't have Heos but does offer Bluetooth and five 4K-compliant HDMI inputs. The 5.1-channel receiver also includes a "low-impedance drive capability" designed to enable it to drive 6 ohm speakers, such as the Elac Debut B6.

The three receivers will be available in April 2017 with Australian and UK pricing and availability yet to be announced.