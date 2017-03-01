Denon and Marantz snapped up by Polk parent company Sound United

Sound United, the company behind Polk and Definitive Technology, has announced it has acquired D+M Group, which is home to audio brands Denon and Marantz.

The combined company will continue to be known as Sound United and the terms of sale have not been announced. Kevin Duffy will continue as CEO of Sound United after the sale.

D+M Group is one of the biggest manufacturers of AV receivers, with models such as the Denon AVR-S920W and Marantz NR1506, in addition to headphones and multiroom speakers. Polk is one of the most popular speaker makers in the US, while Definitive Technology is also respected as a high-end brand.

In the face of declining profits there has been much consolidation in the AV industry in recent years, with Vizio moving to LeEco, Pioneer falling to rival Onkyo and Philips selling its audio business to Funai.