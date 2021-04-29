Demon Slayer's first manga volume is free for a limited time

Viz Media

You might have heard about a film called Demon Slayer: Mugen Train recently -- a movie based on a hit anime series that broke box office records. Its opening weekend brought in $21.1 million, making it the biggest foreign language film premiere in US history.

If you're thinking about seeing what all the buzz is about, you might want to do some homework first: The movie takes place in the middle of an ongoing story and doesn't stand on its own. Fortunately, you can read the first volume of the manga that the series is based on for free.

Screenshot by Sean Buckley/CNET

Viz has made the first volume of the series available gratis on the ComiXology, Google Play, iBooks, Kindle and Nook platforms. The offer lasts until May 23, 2021. The rest of the series can be read for $2 a month on Viz's Shonen Jump app, along with hundreds of other popular series included in the subscription.

If you'd prefer to watch the anime, you've got a ton of options: It's available in Japanese with English subtitles on Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, or dubbed with English audio on Adult Swim.