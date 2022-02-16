Demon Slayer Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Ufotable, Aniplex, SHUEISHA

Demon Slayer's second season came to a close on Sunday, leaving empty pits in the hearts of fans who've been keeping up week to week. But instead of letting our excitement wither, the anime's creators announced on Feb. 13 that Demon Slayer will return for a third season. Here's everything we know so far.

Adapting the manga



As with the past arcs, Demon Slayer season 3 will be adapting the Demon Slayer manga -- the original source material written by the imaginative (and elusive) Koyoharu Gotouge. Gotouge remains anonymous. We don't know who they are, even with their characters making appearances on the sides of commercial airplanes in Japan.

ANA Airlines

When will the Swordsmith Village Arc premier?

We don't know yet. Outside of season 3 being confirmed with the promotional poster and teaser trailer, we don't have many details. The Swordsmith Village Arc could arrive during the Winter/Spring 2023 anime season, one year after season 2's airing. If Ufotable, the animation studio bringing the manga to life, decides to go this way, that could signal that Demon Slayer will follow that trend going forward.

We'll keep this page updated as more details become available.

How long will the Swordsmith Village Arc be?

The Swordsmith Village Arc spans roughly 30 chapters in the manga -- about the same amount as the Entertainment District Arc. In theory, we should expect the Swordsmith Village Arc to be around 11 episodes long. That said, we don't know if season 3 will only contain the Swordsmith Village Arc or if it'll dig into more chapters of the manga.

By comparison, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs, which made up season 2, spanned 18 episodes -- much shorter than the first season's 26 episode. If season 3 only contains the Swordsmith Village Arc, it would be even shorter than season 2. It's unlikely they'll keep it that short, but anything could happen.

What comes next following the Entertainment District Arc?

Without going into spoiler territory, Tanjiro Kamado chipped his sword during the fight in Yoshiwara, the Entertainment District. That's the third time his blade has been broken. And, well, you can't slice demon heads without one. As you might imagine, the maker of Tanjiro's swords, Haganezuka, won't be amused one bit. That will lead Tanjiro on a journey to the Swordsmith Village -- where all Demon Slayer Corps members have their swords made -- to see if Haganezuka will forge him a new one. But as always, Demons lurk around the corner.

Front and center in this story will be Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Mist and Love Hashiras, respectively. These are the two characters displayed on the promotional poster for season 3. (Hashiras are the elite members of the Demon Slayer Corps.) These two haven't gotten much air time aside from their introduction in season 1. It's high time we see what they can do.