Demon Slayer season 2 reveals new trailer ahead of weekend premiere

Ufotable, Aniplex USA

The wait is over in just two days. Demon Slayer Season 2 kicks off Sunday on Funimation and Crunchyroll with a seven-episode retelling of the Mugen Train Arc, starting with the promised, never-before-seen episode of Kyojuro Rengoku on his way to the Mugen Train mission. Hyping us up is Crunchyroll, which dropped a new trailer on Oct. 7 on their Youtube channel -- giving fans incredible new glimpses of what's to come.

Episode 1 will crop Kyojuro Rengoku into focus as he takes on a mission on his way to the Mugen Train. Alongside the episode 1 reveal, the trailer showcases Daki -- the Upper-Rank Six Demon that we've yet to meet in the anime -- from the Entertainment District Arc, which is set to premiere on Dec. 5.

With the premiere dates set in stone, we now know that the Mugen Train Arc will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21. Then, we'll have a week hiatus before the Entertainment District Arc streams on Funimation and Crunchyroll on Dec. 5. However, we still don't know how many episodes the Entertainment District Arc will contain, and so we don't know how long we'll be watching Demon Slayer in the winter season.

It looks like Daki will play a central role in the Entertainment District Arc, perhaps as the main antagonist throughout the entire arc aside from the ever-present original demon, Muzan Kibutsuji who Tanjiro vowed he would "follow to the ends of Hell" to slice off his head. Kibutsuji hasn't shown up in any of the key visuals or trailers for season 2, yet, so keep your eyes peeled for traces of this ultimate baddie.

Daki appears keen to put up a fight as her dark hair flows in the moonlight, the time of day when demons are safe. Her voice actress, Miyuki Sawashiro, delivers a strong performance as she announces Daki's conviction that, "Demons who are strong can do anything they want!"

We'll see how Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Nezuko, with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui in tow, fair against Daki in December. For now, let's enjoy seeing the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku in greater detail and back in action once again before his fiery confrontation with Akaza on the Mugen Train.