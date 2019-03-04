Democrats will try to save net neutrality with new bill, report says

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Democrats in the US Congress will introduce a bill Wednesday to bring back net neutrality rules that were repealed in 2017, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said Monday.

House Democrats will work with the Senate to pass the "Save the Internet Act," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers, according to Reuters. The text of the reported bill hasn't been released.

Net neutrality, which lasted from 2015 to 2018, blocked broadband providers from slowing or blocking internet access or charging companies more for faster access. In December 2017, the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules.

Democrats in Congress have said the repeal allows for large broadband and wireless companies to "control people's online activities." Tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook, as well as tech pioneers such as Tim Berners-Lee, have spoken out against net neutrality's repeal.

The FCC and a representative for Pelosi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.