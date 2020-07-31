Democrats are warned that hackers are after their Facebook accounts, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

The Democratic National Committee reportedly warned campaigns on Thursday that hackers are after their Facebook accounts.

An alert from the committee's security team, reported by CNN, said emails designed to look as if they're from Facebook tell users that their pages have been deactivated because of a term violation. The email then directs users to a fake Facebook website where they're told to give personal information to appeal the deactivation.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, told CNN that he was not familiar with the attempted attack noted in the committee's warning, but it aligns with other general phishing attacks.

The committee's warning follows the massive Twitter hack earlier this month that hit Elon Musk, former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates and others with a bitcoin scam. The Twitter hack was also due to a phishing attack.

The DNC and Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.