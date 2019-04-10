Democrats’ net neutrality bill passes House

Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

House Democrats have passed a bill that would restore Obama-era net neutrality protections. But the victory is likely to be short-lived as Republicans on Capitol Hill vow to kill it in the Senate.

Democrats pushed through their Save the Internet Act in a 232 to 190 vote Wednesday. In spite of many Republicans saying they too want to see legislation to protect net neutrality, only one Republican voted for the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that the bill Democrats are pushing through the House will be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

The Save the Internet Act, or HR 1644, would restore rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015. These rules ban internet service providers from blocking or throttling access to the internet, and they also prevent ISPs from charging companies extra to deliver their online services faster to consumers. In addition, the bill would restore the FCC's authority to regulate and oversee broadband networks.

Republicans have criticized the legislation as giving the FCC too much authority to regulate ISPs.

The Republican-led FCC dismantled the rules in 2017, arguing that the net neutrality regulation was heavy-handed and discouraged investment. In the same order repealing the rules, the FCC also abdicated much of its authority for policing broadband networks, conceding it to the Federal Trade Commission.

The bill was expected to easily pass the Democrat-controlled House. But it was also expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority. That said, Democrats were able to pass a Congressional Review Act resolution in the Senate last year that would've repealed the FCC's order to dismantle the 2015 rules.

But now it looks like the issue won't even come to a vote in the Senate.

Even if the bill were voted on in the Senate and got enough votes to pass, it would still need the signature of President Donald Trump. On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget sent out a statement saying it would advise Trump to veto the bill.

