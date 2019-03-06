Democrats introduce Save The Internet Act to retore net neutrality

Getty Images

Democrats are trying again to bring back net neutrality.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Wednesday announced a new bill called the "Save The Internet Act" that aims to restore neutrality rules that were repealed in 2017. Democrats in Congress have said the repeal allowed for large broadband and wireless companies to "control people's online activities."

"86 percent of Americans opposed Trump's assault on net neutrality, including 82 percent of Republicans," said Pelosi during the press conference. "With 'Save The Internet Act,' Democrats are honoring the will of the people."

House Democrats said they'll work with the Senate to pass this new bill.

Here’s the Save The Internet Act of 2019 that nearly every Senate Democrat joined me in introducing today. 3 pages that will restore #NetNeutrality. Let’s pass it and make the internet free and open again. #SaveTheNet pic.twitter.com/BCYtcmcMe3 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 6, 2019

The Federal Communications Commission responded to the announcement of the new bill saying that the current "light-touch" to regulating the internet has been a success.

"The FCC's return in 2017 to the bipartisan, light-touch approach to Internet regulation has been a success," said Tina Pelkey, spokeswoman for Chairman Ajit Pai, in a release. "It has proven wrong the many hysterical predictions of doom from 2017, most notably the fantasy that market-based regulation would bring about 'the end of the Internet as we know it.' The Internet in America today is free and vibrant, and the main thing it needs to be saved from is heavy-handed regulation from the 1930s."

Though the repeal of net neutrality wasn't well accepted. In August, attorneys general from 22 states, as well as activist groups and companies including Mozilla, filed suit, alleging the FCC arbitrarily rolled back net neutrality rules and overstepped its authority to ban states from passing their own regulations.

In October, California reached an agreement with the Department of Justice not to enforce its own net neutrality law, saying it'd hold off until questions about the FCC's authority to pre-empt states from adopting their own net neutrality laws were answered in federal appeals court.

Tech giants, such as Amazon and Facebook, have also spoken out against the repeal of net neutrality. Etsy's Head of Advocacy and Impact Althea Erickson also on Wednesday said the company supports this new bill.

"Etsy sellers depend on strong net neutrality protections to compete online," said Erickson in an email statement. "We are hopeful other lawmakers will recognize how important this issue is to small and micro-businesses across the country, and will join the effort to protect and preserve a free and open internet."