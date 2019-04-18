Democrats call on Robert Mueller to testify about report

CNET

Almost immediately after special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation became public in a redacted version, several Democrats formally requested he testify before Congress about the inquiry.

"Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Thursday.

Nadler sent a letter to Mueller, requesting he testify before his committee by May 23. Separately, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent Mueller a letter asking that he appear before Schiff's committee sometime next month.

This is a disgrace. The American people deserve answers—and Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify publicly before Congress. #ReleaseTheFullReport pic.twitter.com/ROG0Bt6JVq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 18, 2019

Without sending a formal letter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on Twitter that Mueller should testify before Congress.

US Attorney General William Barr said Thursday during a press conference, "I have no objection to Robert Mueller personally testifying." Mueller was appointed as special counsel under the Department of Justice, which Barr now leads.

The Democrats' requests for Mueller's testimony point to the next potential battles over his report. Mueller's investigation has been a cloud over Donald Trump's presidency for two years, as questions loomed over whether Mueller would find that Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election and whether he obstructed justice in regard to Mueller's own investigation.

Mueller's report, a redacted version of which was released Thursday, said the investigation hadn't found evidence of an agreement between the Trump campaign and the Russians on election interference. It was inconclusive, though, on the issue of obstruction of justice. On that matter, Mueller wrote, "This report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Nadler on Thursday raised concerns over Mueller's findings about potential obstruction of justice. Also, some Democrats complained about the redactions.

"it is essential that Congress hear directly from the special counsel regarding his investigation," said Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. "The Senate Intelligence Committee continues its own investigation, and I expect to receive a full briefing, an unredacted report, and all the materials underlying the special counsel's findings."