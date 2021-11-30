Democrats announce bill to stop bots from stealing Christmas

Adam Berry/Getty Images

A group of Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate on Monday introduced the Stopping Grinch Bots Act in an attempt to curb the trend of bots scooping up entire inventories of the hottest holiday gifts online and selling them at often ridiculously inflated prices. These so-called Grinch bots make it virtually impossible to get popular gifts online at retail prices, forcing online shoppers to overpay or miss out.

Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) introduced the bill.

"These bots don't just squeeze consumers, they pose a problem for small businesses, local retailers and other entrepreneurs trying to ensure they have the best items in stock for their customers," Tonko said in a release. "Our Grinch Bots Act works to level the playing field and prevent scalpers from sucking hardworking parents dry this holiday season. I urge my colleagues to join me in passing this legislation immediately to stop these Grinch bots from stealing the holiday."

Grinch bots leverage sophisticated software algorithms to execute automated actions that can be set to constantly monitor and scrape sites for info on things like prices and inventory stock to snatch up products well before any human would realistically have a chance. The bots also bypass security measures put into place by online retailers specifically intended to curb such practices.

Some of the same lawmakers introduced the same bill in 2018, but that didn't end up going anywhere. It remains to be seen whether this go-round will be any different.