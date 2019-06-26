Democratic debate 2020 night-one memes off and running

Wait a minute, didn't we just have a round of political debates? It's that time again. The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, is airing Wednesday live from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting the debates from 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night.
Because the Democratic field of candidates is so large, 10 contenders are debating Wednesday, with an additional 10 taking a turn Thursday.
Wednesday's candidates are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Former Rep. John Delaney and Rep. Tim Ryan.
Follow this post as we round up the evening's top meme-worthy moments.
Beto speaks Spanish
One of the first debate moments to stir social-media interest came early on, when former Rep. Beto O'Rourke slid between English and Spanish. The bilingual demonstration pleased some and startled others. Some just wanted an answer in any language.
Even before the first debate began, such hashtags as #DemDebate were trending on Twitter and other social-media networks.
Netflix comedy series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj tweeted out a fake flier for the debate joking about the enormous lineup, labeling certain candidates as "guys who probably aren't going to be in the next debate" and poking fun at Biden in particular.
Fans especially liked how the flier suggested pop band Imagine Dragons would be taking the stage. "I had no clue they were running," joked a Twitter user. "The Democrats need to do a better job of advertising their candidates."
Some who commented felt it was just too early, and too many candidates were involved.
And a number of different debate-watchers, from a variety of political parties, made bingo cards for the debates, showing likely phrases and happenings.
Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.
Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!
Discuss: Democratic debate 2020 night-one memes off and running
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.