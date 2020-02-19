Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Elections 2020

Another Democratic presidential debate kicked off Wednesday night in Las Vegas with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and a debate newcomer, former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg, who took a lot of heat.

Twitter had plenty to say about the showdown.

Warren comes out swinging

The debate started off with abs right off the bat with Warren reminding the audience that President Donald Trump isn't the only one who has used misogynic terms against women, but that Bloomberg is guilty of the same tactic. Bloomberg has struggled to recover ever since. Twitter users responded with reactions showing everything from Rocky boxing to Pokemon creatures breathing fire.

Live footage of Elizabeth Warren responding to Mike Bloomberg #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/49uVCu51bO — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 20, 2020

Live shot of Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg at the #DemocraticDebate: pic.twitter.com/qoPCKFUjKe — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren in the first 3 seconds to Mayor Bloomberg.#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/12e1WzDVwf — NOD (@NOD008) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren during the first 20 minutes of tonight’s #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/uNpFpVGcoV — Fluffhead Was A Man (@fluffhead67) February 20, 2020

Liz is in full blown Khaleesi mode #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Xihq0Uzsx2 — Sanders/Jokic 2020 (@Kroekdogg) February 20, 2020

Post-it Notes vs. PowerPoint



Warren also aimed at Buttigieg's health care plan, calling it a PowerPoint instead of a real plan and said Klobuchar's is just "a Post-it Note." And Twitter had fun with memes of Post-its and references to the 1997 movie Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, in which the main characters pretend to be the real inventors of the popular sticky notepad.

Klobuchar brags about post-it notes being invented in her state. I'd like to hear what other office supplies she's found useful during her time in the Senate. — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 20, 2020

Klobuchar: “Post-it Notes were invented in my state.” I’m just here for Romy and Michele references. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/QMaZzIuzHG — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) February 20, 2020

Post-it notes were invented by Romy and Michelle, AMY. — Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg gets dragged



Bloomberg got attacked by all sides about his taxes, mistreatment of women and support of racial profiling, leading to memes showing group fights and animated GIFs of The Office's Michael Scott looking extra agitated.

The look on Bloomberg’s face just SCREAMS “I’m going to pay to have you killed.” 😬 #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/fsNFbs0gDl — ✨AshleyJordan235✨ (@BimericanGirl) February 20, 2020

This is how the first half of the #DemocraticDebate looked pic.twitter.com/kVI6uzCDrw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

This one might sum it up best.

If I had any love for Bloomberg, this would be my GIF for him tonight:#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Bf5DAe1Yfn — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 20, 2020

Rough night for Bloomberg.

Originally published Feb. 19 at 6:55 p.m. PT and updated throughout the event.