Democratic debate memes, night 2: No malarkey! That protester chant explained

The second group of Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Wednesday night on CNN after 10 of their competitors did the same on Tuesday. The debates are being aired live on CNN from Detroit.

Night two features former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Jay Inslee, businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Michael Bennet.

Tuesday night's event featured Sen. Bernie Sanders telling Sen. Tim Ryan that "I wrote the damn bill!" and author Marianne Williamson earning social buzz for citing the "dark psychic force of collectivized hatred."

Chanting call-out

During Sen. Cory Booker's introductory statement, a chant could be heard from audience members at Detroit's Fox Theatre. It was hard to make out what the chanters were saying. Journalist Josh Dawsey tweeted that the chant didn't seem to be aimed at Booker.

"Whole debate interrupted with "FIRE PANTALEO" chants aimed at de Blasio," he wrote in a tweet. "Pantaleo is the Staten Island cop involved in Eric Garner death."

Whole debate interrupted with “FIRE PANTALEO” chants aimed at de Blasio. Pantaleo is the Staten Island cop involved in Eric Garner death. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 1, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has come under fire for "declining to support demands by Mr. Garner's family for the Police Department to dismiss the officer," the New York Times reported recently. Garner was shot by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo five years ago on New York's Staten Island.

Debate viewers didn't quite understand the chant, which was tough to hear. "I heard 'fire canned tomatoes," one tweeted. Wrote another, "They were demanding Pluto be reinstated as a planet."

Obsessively refreshing my feed to see someone explain what the protesters are chanting but everyone is just asking what the protesters are chanting. #DemDebate2 — Diana (@DianaDaum) August 1, 2019

I heard “fire canned tomatoes” — Syd (@sydtacular) August 1, 2019

5 cent tomato — judee (@judee_) August 1, 2019

Free Dan Quayle? — Chris Findlater (@FindSun7) August 1, 2019

They were demanding pluto be reinstated as a planet — edo. (@stupit_question) August 1, 2019

And others were confused as to why the chanters chose to make their point during Booker's time to speak, not de Blasio's.

Why not do the chant during de Blasio's intro? Why Booker? — Kristen Says 2 U (@kristensays2u) August 1, 2019

They could have done that when DeBlasio was talking. — D. (@Musing_Stranger) August 1, 2019

Were they late? Booker was talking—Deblasio spoke like 10 damn minutes ago. — Matthew James Kiernan (@kujonicus) August 1, 2019

Someone shouted during his opening statement too — David Turnbull (@david_turnbull) August 1, 2019

Mathletes forever



Entrepreneur Andrew Yang earned applause and laughter when he referred to himself as the "opposite of Donald Trump, an Asian man who likes math." The description went over well on Twitter. Wrote Richard Cho, "I just learned that I am the opposite of Donald Trump."

I just learned that I am the opposite of Donald Trump. #DemDebate #AsianManWhoLikesMath — Richard Cho, PhD (@Richard_S_Cho) August 1, 2019

"The opposite of Trump is an Asian that likes math"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OkmTp2Wgqm — Mantis Toboggan M.D. (@KelleyCarter369) August 1, 2019

Your turn. The opposite of Donald Trump is _______ .#DemDebate — Ezra Temko (@ezratemko) August 1, 2019

"The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math." - Andrew Yang #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4FBLwPzeKJ — Chiffon Dior (@ChiffonDior) August 1, 2019

The Harris/Biden show

Biden and Harris clashed back at the first debate series in June, and to no one's surprise, they were back at it Wednesday night. That left some wondering who else was on stage.

Literally every other candidate waiting for this Harris-Biden conversation to finish. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Q2IQo15JnN — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylorNBC4) August 1, 2019

Googling the non-Kamala Harris and Joe Bidens like... . #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/rI2Wq1bB51 — Cassidy Nolander (@cuteeptuti) August 1, 2019

Moderator: Biden

Biden: (addresses Harris)

Moderator: Harris

Harris: Biden got it wrong

Moderator: Biden

Biden: my plan...



Everyone else: #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/S4coVKvIeg — Strength in Vibrators (@Feelmore510) August 1, 2019

Harris: Plan

Others: rabble rabble

Harris: More plan

Biden: Other guy’s plan.

Harris: Plan plan. Math. Plan.

Biden: Malarkey

Gabbard: can I say my one line now? https://t.co/G6pRsu6xaw — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 1, 2019





Malarkey has its moment

Biden used one of his favorite phrases Wednesday night, declaring that it was "a bunch of malarkey" to say opposition to Medicare for All was a Republican concept. Social media immediately loved the slightly vintage word "malarkey," and ran with it.

Like an Irish bat signal, @donie perked up when Joe Biden said "bunch of malarkey." — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 1, 2019

We have our first “malarkey" of the night, finish your drink — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 1, 2019

Biden brings out the malarkey card. Paul Ryan just fainted and doesn't know why.#CNNDebate — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 1, 2019

live look at the intern who told biden not to say “malarkey” for any reason during the debate: pic.twitter.com/a9JFl3S9pt — lizzie (@elizabethque) August 1, 2019

Originally published July 31, 5:53 p.m. PT and updated frequently during the debate.