Back so soon? There are so many Democratic presidential hopefuls the first debate had to stretch into two nights. On Thursday, 10 contenders debated from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Candidates in Thursday's round two of the Democratic debates included some political powerhouses, from former Vice President Joe Biden to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Also onstage were California Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, author Marianne Williamson, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

The first debate's memes had a Spanish accent, but on Thursday night, at least one candidate really wanted to talk about ... New Zealand?

Torch song

One early zinger came when Swalwell jabbed at Biden's age (he's 76) by citing a statement Biden made 32 years ago about passing the torch to a new generation of leaders. Biden's retort that he's "still holding on to that torch" also earned some jokes.

"I'm still holding on to that torch" is basically the motto of the Baby Boom. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) June 28, 2019

Biden's problem is that he feels he's entitled to a fictional torch he was promised long ago.



The torch isn't yours dude. #DemDebate — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) June 28, 2019

Joe Biden could not raise his hand because he was clinging too tightly to the torch. #DemDebate2 — FCILA (@FatChickinLA) June 28, 2019

Author, author?

One of the more unusual candidates on stage was Williamson, who's written numerous self-help and spiritually themed books. Not everyone was sure why she was there, and others had thoughts on what her policies might be. Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, tweeted, "Is Marianne Williamson a character from Clue?" Tweeted another, "Marianne Williamson would end illegal immigration with essential oils."

Is Marianne Williamson a character from Clue? #DemocraticDebates — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris: Joe Biden is a racist.



Joe Biden: Kamala is police.



Marianne Williamson: The fifth Harry Potter book is really the glue that holds the entire series together. Do you recall the part where #DemDebate — William (@weelyumeebokway) June 28, 2019

When Marianne Williamson goes off about negative energy. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/y7fmPeQDHN — Nope, not today (@bobbys_world99) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson would end illegal immigration with essential oils #DemDebate #DemDebate2 — Sh*tBag (@ShitBag20394932) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) June 28, 2019

I love Marianne Williamson. It's so refreshing to hear a dreamcatcher speak its mind. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) June 28, 2019

Bernie Sanders: Healthcare is a human right



Joe Biden: People should be able to choose the healthcare coverage they want



Marianne Williamson: Doctors are crisis actors who created the common cold to control our thoughts during rainy weather — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson after every answer during the debate. pic.twitter.com/MQpsGJ1Gni — Joe Weaver (@j_weavernv) June 28, 2019

Fight night



Biden couldn't stay out of the line of fire. One of the most heated exchanges of the night came when Harris confronted the former vice-president on racial issues and his past record on busing.

Tempers were raised, and Twitter reacted. "Kamala Harris had two things on her to-do list tonight," cracked one Twitter user. "She crossed off the first. The second is "Take names."

Kamala Harris coming at Joe Biden tonight like..#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Fdt0Gh4FCt — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) June 28, 2019

When a couple arguing on your flight but you got the middle seat #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/B7y9DxNoqP — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 28, 2019

Did I just hear “FINISH HIM!!” Yelled during that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Exchange? 😂 #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/6Darg55DNM — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 28, 2019

Hello, Middle-earth?

One of the odder responses came when Williamson said her first act as president would be to call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to brag about how good the US is for children. Viewers were perplexed.

MODERATOR: In one or two words, what would your first act as President be?

BERNIE: Special interests

KAMALA: Immigration

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: I was reading a wonderful article in GOOP about New Zealand, — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

It's past time for New Zealand to sit its ass down. — Laura (@Punctuarian) June 28, 2019

calling every number in New Zealand until someone from Flight of the Conchords answers — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 28, 2019

FINALLY, A PRESIDENT WHO WILL STAND UP TO THOSE UPPITY BASTARDS IN NEW ZEALAND — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 28, 2019

Me listening to Marianne Williamson declare war on New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/IpYicwBSkk — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 28, 2019