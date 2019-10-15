Win McNamee/Getty Images

Twelve Democratic candidates for president faced off Tuesday night at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Eleven had participated in similar debates already this year, but one, hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer, was new to the battle.

Steyer joined former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

That's a lot of people on one stage, but nothing escaped the eagle eyes of viewers. Steyer's red plaid tie immediately attracted interest. YouTubers The Gregory Brothers snarked on Twitter, "Mr. Steyer, you claim to be a billionaire, and yet, that is your tie."

“Mr. Steyer, you claim to be a billionaire, and yet, that is your tie.” pic.twitter.com/LAkP9oeaF7 — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) October 16, 2019

Is Tom Steyer wearing a tie made out of Christmas wrapping paper? Who is he again? The fashion tonight is wild. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BfBn0jCQZO — Sarah (@MsSareliz) October 16, 2019

i'm sorry does tom steyer have only one tie????? pic.twitter.com/EjvC5hlOxg — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) October 16, 2019

Steyer needs to commit to that tie.#demdebate pic.twitter.com/PojNcHasyp — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 16, 2019

Steyer lookin like a Koopa in a Scotch tape tie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CvLuYsMSZZ — Ana Fabrega (@anafabregagood) October 16, 2019

Is it me or is Tom Steyer's tie the scotch tape dispenser? #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/filB8rTokh — Garret (@error217) October 16, 2019

Tom Steyer’s tie is the pattern of the dress that my mom would make me wear to a sears photoshoot during Christmas time — Tanya (@tanyajackelin) October 16, 2019

I must know who told Steyer this tie was the right choice for his debut. #DemocraticDebate — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylorNBC4) October 16, 2019

And multiple accounts were quickly set up for the tie itself. "Do I really look like Scotch tape?" one of the accounts asked.

Hi everyone.



It’s me, Tom Steyer’s tie.



Please notice me. — Tom Steyer’s Tie (@TieToms) October 16, 2019

Do I really look like the scotch tape? Lol. At least I’m not Amy Klobuchar’s bruise (or eggplant maybe?) color outfit. OMG! Why the hell did Tom wear me with this blue shirt? Man! — Tom Steyer’s Tie (@TomSteyersTie) October 16, 2019

Who's the new guy?

Some viewers commented on the fact that Steyer was the newbie to the group. "Tom Steyer on stage like the RPG character you get late in the game and never use," wrote Mike Drucker on Twitter.

Tom Steyer on stage like the RPG character you get late in the game and never use — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 16, 2019

#DemocraticDebate #DemDebate



Tom Steyer is the new "what's that guy's name?" 😂 — Shawn in Scare👻izona (@ShawnInArizona) October 16, 2019

When there’s suddenly a new debate participant and we’re just supposed to act like they were there all along pic.twitter.com/eQzoWSM0r2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 16, 2019

Buttoned up

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang also earned clothing commentary, this time for a tightly buttoned shirt as well as a MATH pin. "My guy Andrew Yang has been working out," wrote Twitter user Dave Ross. "That top button is BEGGING to be released."

My guy @AndrewYang has been working out. That top button is BEGGING to be released!!! #YangGang #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/QCu7Uf1Ibk — Dave Ross (@drosssports) October 16, 2019

That poor button on Yang’s shirt hanging on for dear life — cancela lansbury (@gossipbabies) October 16, 2019

We should all be working as hard as Yang’s second button is rn. pic.twitter.com/VVjGXb0Peq — Jack D. Collens (@jdcollens) October 16, 2019

It all adds up

Yang's MATH pin also had people adding up snappy commentary. "Lots of people tweeting about Andrew Yang's lapel pin," wrote Twitter user Scott Santens. "Yes, it says MATH. Math stands for 'Make America Think Harder.'"

Another Twitter user felt the pin should start a trend.

"I like Andrew Yang's math pin," wrote Joseph Scrimshaw. "I feel all the candidates should have a pin with their favorite word on it. Mine would be either LIGHTSABER or MARTINI.

Lots of people tweeting about Andrew Yang's lapel pin. Yes, it says MATH. Math stands for "Make America Think Harder." And yes, you can buy one for yourself and you know you want to...https://t.co/6TB269UNSY#DemocraticDebate #YangGang #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vlJYiNXQEc — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) October 16, 2019

I like Andrew Yang’s math pin. I feel all the candidates should have a pin with their favorite word on it. Mine would be either LIGHTSABER or MARTINI. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6LyDknth8k — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 16, 2019

Is Yang wearing that “Math” button because he’s in favor of math? — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 16, 2019

the highlight of the debate so far has obviously been Andrew Yang’s “math” lapel pin — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 16, 2019

'Expodential' fun

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned buzz for a mangled word, saying "expodentially" when he apparently meant "exponentially." Twitter loves nothing more than a new word ("covfefe," anyone?) and adopted this one right away.

"My interest in these debates has declined expodentially," wrote one Twitter user.

Wrote another, "I'm gonna need Merriam Webster to weigh in on Joe Biden's use of 'expodentially,'" wrote another.

My interest in these debates has declined expodentially. — Nick Uva (@nickuva) October 16, 2019

"When you register your gun, it reduces it being used expodentially."



-Joe Biden



... expodentially... Was gonna make fun of it, but its more fun to say than "exponentially." You get a pass this time, old man#DemDebate — Stupid Politics (@Stupid_Politic) October 16, 2019

The amount of Oreos were reduced #expodentially after my last pass through the kitchen @JoeBiden — MInTheMaking (@MInTheMaking00) October 16, 2019

I’m gonna need @MerriamWebster to weigh in on Joe Biden’s use of “expodentially.” #DemocraticDebate — Carmacarmeleon (@carmacarmeleon) October 16, 2019

Naturally, "expodentially" also earned its own Twitter account.

No one has asked me a question in a while. Am I still here? Having an expodential crisis. #expodentially — Expodentially (@expodentially) October 16, 2019