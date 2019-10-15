Twelve Democratic candidates for president faced off Tuesday night at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Eleven had participated in similar debates already this year, but one, hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer, was new to the battle.
Steyer joined former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
That's a lot of people on one stage, but nothing escaped the eagle eyes of viewers. Steyer's red plaid tie immediately attracted interest. YouTubers The Gregory Brothers snarked on Twitter, "Mr. Steyer, you claim to be a billionaire, and yet, that is your tie."
And multiple accounts were quickly set up for the tie itself. "Do I really look like Scotch tape?" one of the accounts asked.
Who's the new guy?
Some viewers commented on the fact that Steyer was the newbie to the group. "Tom Steyer on stage like the RPG character you get late in the game and never use," wrote Mike Drucker on Twitter.
Buttoned up
Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang also earned clothing commentary, this time for a tightly buttoned shirt as well as a MATH pin. "My guy Andrew Yang has been working out," wrote Twitter user Dave Ross. "That top button is BEGGING to be released."
It all adds up
Yang's MATH pin also had people adding up snappy commentary. "Lots of people tweeting about Andrew Yang's lapel pin," wrote Twitter user Scott Santens. "Yes, it says MATH. Math stands for 'Make America Think Harder.'"
Another Twitter user felt the pin should start a trend.
"I like Andrew Yang's math pin," wrote Joseph Scrimshaw. "I feel all the candidates should have a pin with their favorite word on it. Mine would be either LIGHTSABER or MARTINI.
'Expodential' fun
Former Vice President Joe Biden earned buzz for a mangled word, saying "expodentially" when he apparently meant "exponentially." Twitter loves nothing more than a new word ("covfefe," anyone?) and adopted this one right away.
"My interest in these debates has declined expodentially," wrote one Twitter user.
Wrote another, "I'm gonna need Merriam Webster to weigh in on Joe Biden's use of 'expodentially,'" wrote another.
Naturally, "expodentially" also earned its own Twitter account.
